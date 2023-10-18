76% ‘planning to spend at least as much on travel next year as they did in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

76% ‘planning to spend at least as much on travel next year as they did in 2023’

By Press Association
United States and Australia top the list of places holidaymakers hope to visit in 2024, according to research for travel company Travel Counsellors (Peter Byrne/PA)
United States and Australia top the list of places holidaymakers hope to visit in 2024, according to research for travel company Travel Counsellors (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than three quarters (76%) of people plan to spend at least as much money on travel in 2024 as they have done in the past 12 months, according to a survey.

Nearly half (45%) of those surveyed by Censuswide said holidays were their number one spending priority over the next 12 months, ahead of home and garden renovations (30%), eating and drinking out (28%) and spending on clothes, shoes and accessories (27%).

According to the “travel tracker” report, published by travel company Travel Counsellors, over a third (38%) of people surveyed said they value holidays more since the coronavirus pandemic and 23% feel more motivated to get out and explore the world.

One in six (16%) are prompted to book after hearing about their friends’ holidays, while 15% are inspired by seeing others’ travel experiences in social media.

One in 14 (7%) said that a bad day at work could prompt them to book a holiday.

Three-quarters (75%) of people surveyed aim to go on an overseas trip in the next six months, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK, carried out in September and October.

Spain, followed by France, were the most common destinations in the survey that people said they had visited in the past year.

There are signs that holidaymakers are planning to visit more far-flung destinations in 2024, with the United States and then Australia topping the list.

Environmental concerns are also becoming a focus when holidaymakers are considering destinations and times of year to visit, the research suggests.

Following the extreme temperatures seen over the summer, 14% of people said they would prefer to visit southern European destinations in the cooler spring months.

Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said climate change has made them consider more sustainable options when planning a holiday, although only 13% said they plan to reduce their air travel.

Just over half (52%) of 16 to 24-year-olds said they would be willing to pay more money for a more sustainable holiday, compared with 41% of all adults across the survey.

While people typically said they would be willing to spend 14% more, on top of the existing price for a more sustainable holiday, 16 to 24-year-olds typically said they would pay nearly a quarter (24%) more.

Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, said: “There is much to be optimistic about for the future of the industry, underscoring its enormous value that it holds for the UK economy.”