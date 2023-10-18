Barratt sees ‘difficult’ housing market ahead amid higher mortgage costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barratt sees ‘difficult’ housing market ahead amid higher mortgage costs

By Press Association
Housebuilder Barratt Developments has warned the property market will remain “difficult” as higher mortgage costs hit demand (PA)

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has warned the property market will remain “difficult” as higher mortgage costs hit demand.

The group said it saw weekly reservations for new homes slump to 169 from 188 since its year-end on June 30.

It cautioned over an “uncertain” outlook, “with the availability and pricing of mortgages critical to the long-term health of the UK housing market”.

Barratt added it expect “the backdrop will continue to be difficult over the coming months”.

Shares in the firm fell 3% in mid-morning trading on Wednesday.

The gloomy update adds to similar comments by rivals in recent months as the housing market has been knocked hard by soaring interest rates and wider economic worries, which has impacted home buyer demand.

On Tuesday, Bellway said it would build nearly a third fewer homes over the year ahead, predicting it will deliver about 7,500 new builds in 2023-24, down 31% from 10,945 the previous year.

Newcastle-based Bellway also said it was expecting house prices to drop by 5% in 2022-23 as it ramps up incentives to try to boost buyer demand.

Official figures also out on Wednesday showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the average UK house price edged up by 0.2% in August 2023, following a month-on-month decrease of 0.3% in July 2023.

But recent figures from lending giant Halifax showed house prices fell by 0.4% to £278,601 in September and were 4.7% lower year on year.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt, said: “The trading environment remains difficult, with potential homebuyers still facing mortgage challenges.

“Against this backdrop, we are focused on driving revenue whilst continuing to manage build activity and carefully control our cost base.”

The group reiterated expectations for up to 23% fewer home completions in 2023-24, at 13,250 and 14,250 homes, down from 17,206 in the previous year.

Like many of its rivals, the group is resorting to heavy incentives to boost flagging demand, while it is also reining in its land buying and keeping costs in check.