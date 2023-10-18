Disposable vape maker to ditch bright coloured products amid Government pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disposable vape maker to ditch bright coloured products amid Government pressure

By Press Association
Vaping firm Supreme will use plain packaging and ditch bright colours (Alamy/PA)
Vaping firm Supreme will use plain packaging and ditch bright colours (Alamy/PA)

Disposable vape manufacturer Supreme has said it will stop using bright coloured products, make its packaging plain and use “age-appropriate” flavours in a bid to ward off a heavy clampdown on its products.

Sandy Chadha, chief executive of the firm, stressed it is “fully committed to eradicating underage vaping”.

Last week, Health Secretary Steve Barclay pledged to cut the marketing of vapes to children, saying it makes them “look like sweets”.

It came as the Government launched an eight-week consultation on vaping and best practice.

Among the options being considered are a complete ban on disposable vapes, restricting their sale, or ensuring they cannot be sold in an array of flavours and colours that might appeal to youngsters.

Labour has taken a similar position, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting saying that a Labour government would come down on the vaping industry “like a ton of bricks”.

Shares in Supreme slumped as a result of speculation of a crackdown last month, but the firm has since seen its value steady after defending its position and posting strong financial results.

On Wednesday, Supreme said products ranging from disposable vapes to liquids will have plain packaging.

The items themselves will also no longer be in bright colours, with plans to now make them “plain black, white or grey”.

These were part of a range of measures which also included changing the names of flavours so they are “age appropriate”.

Supreme said its Peach Dream flavour will be become Peach, and Sweet Strawberry will become Strawberry, to “reduce the shelf appeal for underage vapers”.

The supplier said the commitments only apply to its own 88Vape brand lines, and not other brands which it sells in the UK through its import business, such as ElfBar and Liberty Flights.

Supreme’s products are sold in a raft of UK retailers, including discounters B and M, Home Bargains and Poundland, as well as supermarkets.

Vaping
The Government is holding an eight-week consultation amid concerns over youth vaping (Nicholas Ansell/PA)

Mr Chadha added: “Whilst we believe flavoured vapes are a critical part of many ex-smokers ‘quitting journey’ as they seek to replace that tobacco taste for something more palatable, we are also desperate to ensure that those flavours do not spark any interest in younger people.

“We are fully supportive of any further legislation in the sector and believe it is the right thing to do to begin to transition our business by removing or changing anything from within our product set that could be deemed compromising.

“As government guidance evolves, we may seek to re-assess this approach.”

It came as the company separately told shareholders it is on track with financial targets for the current year.