Deliveroo delivers sales rise on ‘strong’ UK performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Deliveroo delivers sales rise on ‘strong’ UK performance

By Press Association
Deliveroo has notched up rising sales thanks to a strong performance in the UK and Ireland (David Davies/PA)
Deliveroo has notched up rising sales thanks to a strong performance in the UK and Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Food delivery giant Deliveroo has notched up rising sales thanks to a strong performance in the UK and Ireland and as it begins to see a recovery in order numbers.

The London-listed multinational business posted a 5% constant currency rise in sales by gross transaction value (GTV) across the group in the third quarter, helping revenues rise 3% to £487 million.

It cheered a “strong performance” in the UK and Ireland, where GTV jumped 9%.

Orders by number across the group remained under pressure, falling 1% to 69.7 million, but the performance marked an improvement on the 6% fall seen at the half-year stage.

The group said price inflation is “moderating”, but still pushed GTV per order up 5% to £24.30 on a constant currency basis.

Deliveroo does not set menu prices for the restaurants on its platform, but it does set delivery fees based on how long or difficult the journey will be for the rider.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the group is making “clear progress in promoting value within the app, which remains so important given the tough consumer backdrop”.

“We continue to deliver strong performance in the UK and Ireland and I’m encouraged by the improving growth trends in key international markets,” he said.

Revenues in the UK and Ireland lifted 7% to £297 million and order numbers rose 3% as the company continues to benefit from recent efforts to improve service, such as minimising missing items and late orders.

It has also rolled out new features, such as “premium” delivery, where people can pay to have their order prioritised, and the option to top up a restaurant order with groceries. Some 8,000 grocery shops are listed on the platform.

But the group’s international division is seeing a slower recovery, with GTV down 1% and order numbers off 5%.

Order numbers have been falling as people cut back on non-essential spending amid rampant inflation.

Deliveroo has been rolling out more options for consumers and has cut costs, which is helping it become more profitable.

It raised its full-year earnings outlook in August to between £60 million and £80 million, and said in its latest update that it remains on track to meet the guidance.