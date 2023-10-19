Government urged to commit to contracts with Rolls-Royce amid plans to cut jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government urged to commit to contracts with Rolls-Royce amid plans to cut jobs

By Press Association
Rolls-Royce staff provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine as the Typhoon, above, continues to form the backbone of the RAF’s fighter jet fleet (PA)
The Government is being urged to guarantee its commitment to contracts with Rolls-Royce after the engineering giant announced plans to cut thousands of jobs.

West of England Mayor Dan Norris has written to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps asking him to confirm the Government will see through the Tempest and Eurofighter Typhoon contracts.

Some of Rolls-Royce’s 3,400-strong workforce in Bristol are carrying out tests on the UK’s next-generation supersonic stealth combat aircraft, Tempest.

Others at the Filton site are providing maintenance support for the EJ200 engine as the Typhoon continues to form the backbone of the RAF’s fighter jet fleet, Mr Norris said.

He wrote: “Following a call with Rolls-Royce, I gather that the security of the workforce at Bristol depends in part on the Government’s commitment to continuing with these contracts and not ending or curtailing them.

“Therefore, I am calling on you and your department to guarantee the Government’s spending commitment to the Tempest and Eurofighter Typhoon contracts which will help to save Great British jobs in my region.”

Mr Norris spoke to Rolls-Royce on Wednesday after the company said it plans to axe up to 2,500 jobs globally.

He said: “The news from Rolls-Royce is deeply concerning for the 3,400 West of England-based staff.

“I urge them to avoid compulsory redundancies at all costs and to focus on excellence over short-term savings.

“We are known as a key base for world-class engineering and the company has a big economic and social impact on the greater Bristol region.”

Rolls-Royce said the redundancies are needed to create a “more efficient and effective” company.

It has not given details of where jobs will be lost.