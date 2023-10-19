OnTheMarket agrees to £99m takeover by US real estate giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

OnTheMarket agrees to £99m takeover by US real estate giant

By Press Association
Online property portal OnTheMarket has agreed to a near-£100m takeover by US property giant CoStar Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Online property portal OnTheMarket has agreed to a near-£100m takeover by US property giant CoStar Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Online property portal OnTheMarket has agreed to a near-£100 million takeover by US property giant CoStar Group.

CoStar will pay 110p a share for OnTheMarket, valuing the group at £99 million and marking a 56% premium on shares as of Wednesday’s market close.

It comes after tough recent trading for estate agent-backed OnTheMarket, which earlier this year was hit by high levels of agents cancelling contracts, while the wider housing market has also been hammered by soaring mortgage costs and slumping buyer demand.

OnTheMarket, which was set up in 2013 and listed on London’s junior Aim market four years later, said the deal will help “accelerate our transformation” of the sector, with the group said to be hoping it will help it take on the might of larger rivals Rightmove and Zoopla.

For Nasdaq-listed CoStar, it marks its first step into the UK residential property market.

OnTheMarket chief executive Jason Tebb said: “CoStar will bring industry-leading global expertise and significant financial firepower to invest in OnTheMarket, allowing us to accelerate our transformation of the sector.

“We have strong shared values in our commitment to agents who we believe will benefit from unparalleled value and greater opportunities to enhance their businesses.”

Andy Florance, founder and chief executive of CoStar, said: “We believe the acquisition of OnTheMarket represents an attractive and efficient entry point for CoStar into the estimated £8 trillion United Kingdom residential property market.”

OnTheMarket said management unanimously back the deal, which they expect to complete in the fourth quarter, if given the go-ahead by investors.

CoStar has a stock market valuation of more than 33 billion US dollars (£27 billion).

It has made a raft of acquisitions, most recently US residential real estate website Homes.com, which has seen its monthly unique users surge from 6 million to more than 100 million in the past year under CoStar’s ownership.

The OnTheMarket deal comes amid a shake-up in the UK property sector, with troubled online player Purplebricks recently sold for a nominal £1 to rival Strike, which is backed by Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone.