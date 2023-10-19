Hipgnosis considers management shake-up ahead of crunch vote on future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hipgnosis considers management shake-up ahead of crunch vote on future

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has announced plans for a shake up which could see a new management team in charge of running the troubled music fund (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has announced plans for a shake up which could see a new management team in charge of running the troubled music fund (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has announced plans for a shake-up that could see a new management team in charge of running the troubled music fund set up by Nile Rodgers and the former manager of Sir Elton John and Beyonce.

The London-listed company said it was initiating a strategic review ahead of a crunch vote by shareholders over its future.

Hipgnosis, which owns the rights to the back catalogues of musicians including Justin Bieber, Shakira and 50 Cent, said it will be considering all options for the future of the company with the aim of returning more cash to shareholders.

That could include changing the management team, which could lead to the replacement of its founder and chief executive Merck Mercuriadis.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis launched Hipgnosis Songs Fund on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

It comes after the firm earlier this week said it had decided to scrap its shareholder dividend pay-out, which could otherwise have seen it breach the terms of its loan agreements.

It led its share price to plunge to an all-time low during the day after slashing its earnings forecast.

The business had been impacted by a US ruling affecting royalties paid to songwriters or rights-holders for music streamed between 2018 and 2022, which it said means the firm will receive “significantly lower” payments.

Nile Rodgers of Chic and Mr Mercuriadis launched the fund on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Mr Mercuriadis is the chief executive of Hipgnosis Songs Management, which advises the fund.

Hipgnosis said its strategic review comes ahead of a key vote next Thursday where shareholders will be asked to approve the continuation of the fund for another five years.

It is urging investors to vote in favour of its continuation.

Meetings with shareholders have “highlighted a continued belief in the company’s portfolio and growth prospects” as well as a need for a leadership shake-up, the firm said.

It added that the strategic view will not involve the consideration of any offer for the company.