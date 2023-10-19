UK stocks tumble with FTSE 250 hitting one-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK stocks tumble with FTSE 250 hitting one-year low

By Press Association
The UK’s top index has tumbled further and London’s FTSE 250 plunged to a one-year low (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s top index has tumbled further and London’s FTSE 250 plunged to a one-year low after weaker trading updates and amid ongoing concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 slipped below the 7,500 mark in its second day of losses, reversing gains made earlier in the week.

It was down by 88.47 points, or 1.17%, to close at 7,499.53 on Thursday.

Pest control group Rentokil was the biggest faller with shares plunging by more than 16% after it warned its performance in North America would be below expectations for the year amid weaker demand in the region.

And packaging and paper giant Mondi told investors its underlying earnings were lower in the latest quarter compared to the three-months before, also attributing the decline to subdued demand. Its share price was down by more than 6%.

The FTSE 250, which is made up of more UK-focused firms, hit a one-year low after seeing more than 190 points shaved off the index.

Global stocks were heading lower on Thursday as investors remain nervous over tensions in the Middle East with the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Germany’s Dax was down 0.33% and France’s Cac fell by 0.64%.

Across the pond, the US’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones edged lower by about 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was gaining ground against the US dollar, moving 0.3% higher to 1.218. Sterling was down 0.3% against the euro to 1.1486.

House prices
Shares in Rightmove plunged by more than 14% after rival property portal OnTheMarket agreed to be snapped up by CoStar in a £99 million deal (Peter Byrne/PA)

In company news, Rightmove’s shares also suffered heavy losses after CoStar announced it was buying rival property portal OnTheMarket for £99 million.

OnTheMarket said the deal will help speed up its “transformation” of the sector, with the group said to be hoping it will help it take on the might of larger rivals Rightmove and Zoopla.

Shares in Rightmove fell by 14.3% at close, amid wider concerns over waning confidence in the property market as mortgage costs rise.

In better news, Deliveroo said its sales rose over the third quarter thanks to a stronger performance in the UK and Ireland and as order numbers begin to recover.

The company, which has previously been affected by a squeeze in household budgets, said it was making progress in promoting value meals within the food delivery app. Its share price slipped by just 0.1% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Spirax-Sarco, up 196p to 8,384p, Admiral Group, up 58p to 2,489p, London Stock Exchange, up 152p to 8,226p, Halma, up 16.5p to 1,860.5p, and Weir Group, up 12.5p to 1,775p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 110.9p to 483.9p, Rightmove, down 82.2p to 493.2p, Mondi, down 81p to 1,252p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 44.6p to 692.2p, and Unite Group, down 35p to 858.5p.