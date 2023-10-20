Holiday Inn owner IHG cheers higher sales as China travel rebounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Holiday Inn owner IHG cheers higher sales as China travel rebounds

By Press Association
The owner of Holiday Inn has reported growing sales and strong summer bookings as it said travel demand has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels (Alamy/PA)
The owner of Holiday Inn has reported growing sales and strong summer bookings as it said travel demand has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels (Alamy/PA)

The owner of Holiday Inn has reported growing sales and strong summer bookings as it said travel demand has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which also owns higher-end hotels including Regent and Six Senses, said it expects to end 2023 with a “very strong” financial performance.

The hotels giant reported a rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) – an important measure for accommodation firms of sales performance and how many rooms are being filled – over the third quarter.

RevPAR jumped by 10.5% in the quarter, compared to the same period last year. This was driven by growth in Greater China with room revenues soaring by 43.2%.

China only began significantly loosening its strict zero-Covid policy at the start of the year.

Rooms revenue growth was also up by 12.8% compared to 2019, before the Covid pandemic, across leisure, business, and group travel.

The occupancy rate across the group, which means the proportion of occupied rooms, was 72% for the third quarter, which IHG said was just one percentage point ahead of 2019 and shows the “near-complete return to pre-Covid levels of demand”.

IHG joins rival Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, which earlier this week said travel demand was buoyant and that it was benefitting from a reduction of independent hotels on the market since the pandemic.

Whitbread said it was eyeing up opening more hotel rooms to take advantage of the opportunities in the market.

Tower block fire in London
IHG’s hotel rival Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, also said travel demand has remained buoyant (Steve Parsons/PA)

IHG, meanwhile, said it opened nearly 8,000 rooms across 50 hotels over the quarter and then it has added 17,000 new rooms to its pipeline of openings.

But its chief executive admitted to some “short-term, financing challenges” which he said was limiting its plans for new hotels.

Elie Maalouf, IHG’s chief executive, said: “As IHG powers forward to provide industry-leading advantages for our guests and hotels owners across our brand portfolio, loyalty programme and entire enterprise platform, we expect to close out 2023 with very strong financial performance.

“Looking further ahead, whilst there are macro-economic uncertainties and some short-term financing challenges holding back new hotel development, I am excited about the future for IHG and the attractive, long-term demand drivers for our markets.”