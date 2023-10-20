UK banks in the spotlight amid hopes mortgage rates are nearing peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK banks in the spotlight amid hopes mortgage rates are nearing peak

By Press Association
The profits of Britain’s biggest high-street banks and how their customers are holding up against the cost-of-living squeeze will be in the spotlight again (Victoria Jones/PA)
The profits of Britain’s biggest high-street banks and how their customers are holding up against the cost-of-living squeeze will be in the spotlight again (Victoria Jones/PA)

The profits of Britain’s biggest high street banks and how their customers are holding up against the cost-of-living squeeze will be in the spotlight again when the lenders unveil their latest financial results.

Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group are due to update shareholders on their third-quarter earnings and outlook for the year.

Investors will be watching the high street lenders closely for signs that customers are being squeezed by higher interest rates, which have pushed up borrowing costs throughout the year.

An important metric in their financial results will be expected credit losses or impairments, which show how much cash banks are setting aside to cover “bad debts” when customers fall behind on loan repayments.

It comes as UK interest rates have risen from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years.

Barclays could set aside around £570 million according to an analysis consensus compiled for the bank, significantly more than the £380 million in credit impairment charges this time last year.

The global banking giant is expected to report a pre-tax profit of £1.8 billion, down from the £2 billion reported a year ago.

Peter Rothwell, the UK head of banking for KPMG, said the lag between interest rates going up and borrowers feeling the pain of higher costs could mean the large banks are beginning to see the true impact on their customers.

He told the PA news agency: “At the moment, consumers and businesses are proving to be very resilient in the face of increasing pressure.

“But realistically, how long can that continue to last?”

Mr Rothwell said investors will keep a close eye on the lenders’ outlook, asking: “Are they still confident, or are they seeing some sort of decay of credit quality?

“In my view, we need a bit of stability and certainty in the forward view for interest rates.”

Lloyds and Halifax branch closures
Lloyds Banking Group said in July that arrears had increased slightly as more borrowers struggled with loan repayments (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lloyds Banking Group, which is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, said in July that more mortgage borrowers have struggled with higher repayments, with arrears increasing slightly.

Mortgage pressure is set to weigh on earnings in the latest quarter, but it could mark a period of “peak pain” for UK banks as the biggest challenges begin to fade, according to analysts at Barclays.

Lloyds is expected to report a pre-tax profit of £1.8 billion, up from £1.5 billion this time last year, according to a consensus of analysts.

And it is predicted to reveal an impairment charge of around £662 million, similar to last year’s levels.

Analysts will also be paying attention to the net interest margin, which shows the difference between what a bank earns from loans and pays out for deposits.

Margins could slow as banks pay out more on customer deposits in a bid to reward savers.

Money survey
Mortgage borrowers have come under rising pressure as interest rates have risen from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, NatWest Group, which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts, is predicted to report an operating pre-tax profit of £1.4 billion for the third quarter, up from £1.1 billion a year ago, according to analysts.

It comes as the British bank is undergoing an independent review into customer account closures by Coutts, which came under fire earlier this year for moving to shut down the account of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

The debacle with NatWest, which has appointed law firm Travers Smith to conduct the probe, culminated in the shock resignations of its chief executive Dame Alison Rose and Coutts’ boss Peter Flavel.