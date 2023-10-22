New collectable 50p coin celebrating The Snowman is launched by Royal Mint

A new collectable coin celebrating The Snowman has been launched by the Royal Mint.

It is the first of the Mint’s collectable 50p coins celebrating the World of the Snowman to feature the official coinage portrait of King Charles.

The coin is the sixth to be added to the Mint’s Christmas coin series celebrating Raymond Briggs’s tale of a young boy and his snowman.

Published by Puffin, The Snowman has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world.

The 2023 design tells the magical story of James, who builds a snowman that comes to life.

The design team at the Royal Mint combined traditional craftsmanship with innovative digital colour printing technology to bring the design to life.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “Continuing our partnership with award-winning illustrator Robin Shaw, we are excited to release another original festive coin that brings Raymond Briggs’s story to life in a new way.

“This year’s edition of The Snowman coin is particularly special, being the first of our Christmas coins with King Charles III’s effigy on its obverse. We hope that people love the coin’s design and look to collect a piece of British Christmas history.”

Prices for the coin range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated coin and £20 for a colour version to £1,220 for a gold proof coin.