Vistry says housing market slowdown persists and plans 200 job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vistry says housing market slowdown persists and plans 200 job cuts

By Press Association
Vistry has joined rival housebuilders in warning over weaker demand in the housing market as it prepares to cut around 200 jobs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Vistry has joined rival housebuilders in warning over weaker demand in the housing market as it prepares to cut around 200 jobs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Vistry has joined rival housebuilders in warning over weaker demand in the housing market as it prepares to shed around 200 jobs from the merger of two divisions.

The London-listed company said the need for affordable homes is continuing to boost that part of its business.

But earlier this year, the group revealed that it had seen a slowdown in private sales during the summer months due to higher mortgage borrowing costs and inflation squeezing household incomes.

“This trend has continued and we have not seen the seasonal increase in private sales since September that we had expected,” Vistry said in an update to investors.

Net debt is predicted to be higher for the full year, at around £450 million, the group added.

The update comes after rival builders Bellway and Barratt Developments both warned over a slump in demand this month, having seen a drop in weekly reservations of new homes.

Last month, Vistry unveiled plans to merge its housebuilding division with its affordable homes business Partnerships, through which it works with local government authorities and housing associations to build lower-cost homes.

The restructuring is set to shave about £40 million off its full-year adjusted pre-tax profit, from £450 million to an expected £410 million, it said.

Furthermore, it will make about 200 roles redundant as it cuts the number of regional offices.

But it expects to make about £25 million in savings a year as a result of the merger, which it said will increase the building of “much-needed” affordable homes across the country.

Vistry previously acquired Countryside Partnerships for £1.27 billion, which resulted in around a 4% reduction in the number of full-time staff.

Jeremy Hunt: Key moments and challenges
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to give his Autumn Statement next month, which could include more help for mortgage borrowers (Aaron Chown/PA) 

The Government is reportedly considering extending support for first-time buyers who have struggled to get on the housing ladder thanks to higher borrowing costs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could extend an existing mortgage guarantee scheme which helps people take out a loan with a 5% deposit, according to reports.

The scheme, which was already extended by a year to the end of 2023, encourages lenders to offer low-deposit mortgages on homes worth up to £600,000.

Mr Hunt is due to set out the Treasury’s spending plans at his Autumn Statement next month.

Mortgage borrowers have been the focus of a number of support measures introduced by the Government in partnership with lenders, over concerns people have struggled to afford big jumps in monthly loan repayments.