Housing firms among fallers as FTSE slips in face of higher bond yields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housing firms among fallers as FTSE slips in face of higher bond yields

By Press Association
Housing firms were among the weaker performers in trading on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Housing firms were among the weaker performers in trading on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

London’s markets dropped as sentiment was knocked by another rise in UK and US bond yields, with the FTSE 100 closing at its lowest level for almost two months.

Housing stocks were among the day’s notable fallers as Vistry Group became the latest listed developer to warn over profits due to the challenging market, weighing on investment in the sector.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.37%, or 27.31 points, lower to finish at 7,374.83.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax index slid to a new six-month low after Volkswagen shares dropped as it said profits were likely to be impacted by higher costs due to volatility in commodity prices.

The Dax index was 0.02% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed up 0.51%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “At one point it looked as if markets in Europe were going to open higher in the wake of the start of aid convoys into Gaza over the weekend, however a combination of rising yields, and concerns over the prospects for global growth saw markets initially slide into the red.

“Sentiment has stabilised a touch in the afternoon session as yields retreated from their intraday highs, and while the Dax and FTSE 100 have struggled, the CAC 40 edged into positive territory, making it very mixed session for European stocks.”

In the US, the main markets opened a touch lower as they were impacted by higher yields and increased worries about tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, sterling had a positive session in the face of a weak dollar.

The pound was up O.58% at 1.223 US dollars and was 0.09% higher at 1.148 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Vistry stumbled following its warning over weaker demand in the housing market, as it also confirmed plans to shed around 200 jobs from the merger of two divisions.

It closed 42p lower at 683p as it also revealed that its net debt is set to be higher this year.

Keller Group shares lifted sharply after it hiked its full-year earnings outlook on the back of a strong showing for its North American business.

However, the ground engineering firm revealed it would have to take “corrective actions” across the UK and Europe due to a hit to profits from more challenging conditions and competitive pricing in the region.

Shares in Keller nevertheless closed up 111p at 784p.

Drugmaker Indivior made gains during the session as investors welcomed a settlement payment following antitrust litigation for its opioid-addiction treatment Suboxone.

Shares rose 78p to 1,587p after it said it would be pay 385 million dollars (£314.9 million) in relation to the settlement and confirmed it would see higher revenues over the latest quarter.

The price of oil dipped as the threat of an imminent Israeli ground invasion pushed back to allow time to secure further hostage releases.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.6% to 91.61 US dollars (£74.93) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, up 505p to 12,955p, Ocado, up 18.7p to 505.4p, IAG, up 3.9p to 141.9p, Informa, up 15.8p to 701.6p, and Rolls-Royce, up 4.55p to 203.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 25.8p to 525.8p, AstraZeneca, down 330p to 10,100p, BT, down 3.25p to 110.7p, BP, down 13.2p to 532.2p, and Endeavour Mining, down 42p to 1,718p.