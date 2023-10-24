Charities ramp up ‘help to repay’ calls as millions unable to pay energy debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Charities ramp up ‘help to repay’ calls as millions unable to pay energy debts

By Press Association
Charities have reiterated calls for a Government ‘help to repay’ scheme for power bills as research showed one in four households with energy debts is unable to repay arrears (Jacob King/PA)
Charities have reiterated calls for a Government ‘help to repay’ scheme for power bills as research showed one in four households with energy debts is unable to repay arrears (Jacob King/PA)

Charities are ramping up calls on the Government for a “help to repay” scheme on power bills as research showed one in four households with energy debts is unable to repay arrears.

An estimated 6.4 million UK adults are now in arrears with their energy bills, up more than 824,000 since April, according to a survey for National Debtline, which is run by the Money Advice Trust charity.

It found that 24% of those with energy arrears are currently unable to repay, with more than a fifth (21%) also saying their supplier has not accepted an affordable offer of repayment.

Ahead of Chancellor’s upcoming Autumn Statement, the free debt advice service is leading a coalition of 13 charities calling on Jeremy Hunt to launch a dedicated government “help to repay” scheme for energy arrears, to provide repayment matching and the option to write off debts for people dealing with unaffordable arrears.

It comes after recent figures from industry regulator Ofgem showed consumer energy debts had reached a record £2.6 billion.

David Cheadle, acting chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “High energy costs have left millions trapped in energy debt – and these households urgently need support this winter.

“The Government now has only a limited window of opportunity to act, which is why we are calling on the Chancellor to use the Autumn Statement to step in with the help people need.”

The research also revealed the difficulties those in energy arrears are facing, with 18% saying they are unable to get through to their supplier when they try to contact them to discuss the debt, and one in four (24%) regularly losing sleep because of worry over energy debts.

Charities are also warning that recent proposals by Ofgem to increase the price cap by £17 per household to stop suppliers from going bust due to soaring energy debts will only compound the problems.

Matt Copeland, head of policy and public affairs at National Energy Action, said: “Failure to provide support to reduce energy bills and energy debt would be catastrophic, leaving millions of households unable to stay warm and healthy this winter.

“A ‘help to repay’ scheme would accelerate debt payments, ease the burden on household budgets, and help create a more sustainable energy market.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone worried about their energy bill to speak to their supplier. We are supporting the most vulnerable this winter by helping up to three million families with £150 off energy bills through the Warm Home Discount.

“This comes on top of £900 cost-of-living support for those in need – as well as nearly £40 billion provided last winter to cover around half a typical household’s energy bill.

“We continue to keep all options under review, while ensuring competition can return to the market to offer best value for all.”

– Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between October 17 and 20.