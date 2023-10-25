PA Media Group boss to retire in 2024 after 14-year tenure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PA Media Group boss to retire in 2024 after 14-year tenure

By Press Association
PA Media Group’s long-standing chief executive, Clive Marshall, has announced plans to retire after 14 years at the helm of the national news agency and multi-media company.
Mr Marshall, 65, will step down next year after overseeing a “smooth transition” to new leadership.

During his tenure in the top job, he has led the firm’s transformation from a national news agency to an international multi-media business, with an annual turnover of more than £110 million.

Clive Marshall
PA Media boss Clive Marshall will retire in 2024 after 14 years in the top job (PA Media)

Mr Marshall said: “It’s been a privilege to lead the PA Media Group over these past 14 years with the support of my hugely talented colleagues and, despite all the challenges our industry faces, build such a successful news and information business.

“This has been a tough decision but it’s time for me to retire from this full-time role and spend more time ticking off the dozens of Scottish Munro mountains I still have left to climb.”

His 45-year career in media first began in the advertising department of regional title the Southport Visiter, before he went on to hold roles including a decade as chief executive of Sydney-based Australian Associated Press.

His first stint at PA was as commercial director between 1993 and 2000.

He then returned 10 years later to take on the role leading the group.

Mr Marshall said: “PA has been such an important part of my working life.

“Its role as a lynchpin and innovator in an ever-changing media industry will continue to be critical.

“I’ll keep driving this brilliant business forward in the months ahead and oversee the smooth transition to new leadership.”

Under Mr Marshall’s leadership, PA Media has expanded further beyond its traditional national news agency for the UK and Ireland, with the group most recently acquiring Singapore-based racing data firm iRace Media to expand its global racing footprint.

He also oversaw the sale of its weather business, the Meteo Group, for a £125 million profit in 2013.

The group now encompasses stock imagery business Alamy, broadcast technology company Globelynx, social media specialists We Are Hydrogen, digital marketing agency Sticky and sports streaming provider StreamAMG.

It also owns stakes in financial news provider Alliance News and automotive content business Baize Group.

Murdoch MacLennan
PA Media chairman Murdoch MacLennan said Mr Marshall was leaving the group in ‘great shape’ (PA Media)

Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of PA Media Group, said Mr Marshall had been “an outstanding leader, steering the company through a challenging media landscape with commercial vision and formidable determination”.

“He will leave the company in great shape and with our sincere gratitude.”

After he steps down next year, Mr Marshall will continue in his roles as non-executive chairman of content licensing organisation NLA Media Access, the PA representative on the Nomination Committee of the Thomson Reuters Trust and as a trustee of the Royal National Children’s Springboard Foundation.