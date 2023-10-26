WPP slashes guidance as tech sector tightens its belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

WPP slashes guidance as tech sector tightens its belt

By Press Association
WPP said that it had suffered in the US and China (John Walton/PA)
Advertising giant WPP slashed its revenue guidance for the year on Thursday as it warned that clients, especially in the technology sector, were being more cautious in their spending.

The business said that it expected revenue to grow just 0.5-1% on a like-for-like basis once pass through costs had been removed.

It had previously expected the measure to grow 1.5-3%.

It came after the company’s third quarter showed the measure of revenue down by 0.6%.

It grew in the UK, western continental Europe and the rest of the world business areas, but fell in North America and China.

The US drop was in no small part due to what WPP called “continued weakness” from clients in the technology sector.

“Our top-line performance in the third quarter was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in the second quarter, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half,” said chief executive Mark Read.

The outlook for margins was also slashed from 15% to 14.8-15% on Thursday, WPP told shareholders.

Shares dropped 4.8% after markets opened on Thursday morning.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown: “Communications and advertising giant WPP’s engines have stalled again.

“Usually high-spending technology clients in North America have applied the brakes amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

“China’s also dragging performance down as the macro environment doesn’t lend itself to loose corporate spending.

“This has culminated in another reduction in full-year expectations.

“While seeing growth go into reverse isn’t ideal, it’s not wholly unexpected given that advertising activity is a clear-cut barometer of the economy.”