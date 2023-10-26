Unilever says inflation set to ease as higher prices drive up sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Unilever says inflation set to ease as higher prices drive up sales

By Press Association
Consumer giant Unilever set out an ‘action plan’ to ignite growth (Michael Cockerham/Unilever/PA)
Consumer giant Unilever has revealed rising sales driven by higher prices, as it announced a leadership shake-up amid plans to boost the business.

The multinational maker of brands such as Dove, Persil, Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s said its performance in recent years has “not matched our potential”.

It set out an “action plan” to ignite growth, involving focusing on its 30 most profitable brands.

It came as the group reported a 5.2% rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, compared with last year, to 15.2 billion euros (£13.3 billion).

This was driven by prices rising by 5.8% while the volume of sales dipped by 0.6%, meaning that people paid more money for fewer items.

Unilever said price rises are beginning to moderate as inflation eases (Unilever/PA)

Beauty, personal care and home care brands such as Simple, Vaseline, Radox and Comfort performed more strongly, while ice creams including Cornetto and Magnum, and nutrition brands such as Marmite and Hellmann’s saw reduced sales.

In Europe, prices surged by 13.2%, offsetting a 10.7% decline in the volume of sales.

Ice cream sales were impacted by rainy weather over the period and more people choosing to buy supermarket own-brand versions.

Consumers have been harder hit by inflation in Europe than other regions such as the US, where sentiment is stronger, Unilever’s finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said.

But some relief could be on the way for squeezed shoppers with price growth beginning to moderate as inflation eases, the company revealed.

“We are now starting to exit the period of, certainly in my case, once-in-a-lifetime levels of cost inflation – it really has been an amazing 18-month period of inflation like we’ve never seen before,” Mr Pitkethly said.

Cost inflation should return to normalised levels next year for the group, he added.

Meanwhile, Unilever announced that Fernando Fernandez will take over as chief financial officer from the start of next year, after Mr Pitkethly said he plans to retire.

Mr Fernandez is currently the president of the firm’s beauty and wellbeing division.

It it also shaking up the leadership of the different divisions across the group.

Hein Schumacher, Unilever’s chief executive, said the company has a “portfolio of great brands used by 3.4 billion people each day”.

“Despite these strengths, our performance in recent years has not matched our potential. The quality of our growth, productivity and returns have all under-delivered,” he said.

“We will drive faster growth by stepping up innovation and investment behind our power brands; we will drive simplicity and productivity, leveraging the full strength of our operating model; and we will sharpen our performance culture through strong leadership and stretching goals.”