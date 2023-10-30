Three in five people confident about travelling abroad, according to survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three in five people confident about travelling abroad, according to survey

By Press Association
A poll commissioned by Abta found more than three in five people are confident about travelling (Liam McBurney/PA)
More than three out of five people feel confident about travelling overseas, a new survey suggests.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by travel trade organisation Abta suggested 30% are extremely confident about going abroad, while 31% are somewhat confident.

That is compared with 9% being less confident, and 11% not at all confident.

Some 19% of respondents were neutral.

The survey suggested people aged 25-34 are the most confident travellers, while those aged 65 and above are the least.

Among the factors most likely to give people confidence to travel abroad are knowing they have the correct documents such as a valid passport or visa, taking out travel insurance, and being able to get home if the travel company goes bust, the poll indicated.

Abta described the outcome of the survey as “a positive result” given issues such as air traffic control provider Nats suffering disruption, the cost of living crisis, and wildfires in some popular destinations this summer.

It has used the figures to create a travel confidence index score of +41, based on the combined percentage figures for those who are confident, minus the total for those either not confident or less confident.

The research will be updated each year.

Abta released the results ahead of its annual travel convention which begins in Bodrum, Turkey, on Tuesday.

The organisation’s director of communications Graeme Buck said: “We plan to provide an annual measure of how confident people are feeling about overseas travel and why, so the industry can capitalise on positive sentiment.

“Given the extreme heat and wildfires in some holiday destinations this year, and that the Nats outage happened during the period in which we interviewed respondents, a score of +41 does show some remarkable positivity among the UK population.

“We’ll be continuing to support our members’ efforts to boost their customers’ confidence however we can.”

The survey was conducted by research company The Nursery in the last two weeks of August.

It was a representative sample weighted to reflect the UK population.