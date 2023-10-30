Pearson upgrades outlook, says AI tools get good feedback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pearson upgrades outlook, says AI tools get good feedback

By Press Association
Pearson said that its textbook subscription platform had grown (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pearson said that its textbook subscription platform had grown (Chris Radburn/PA)

Educational publisher Pearson upgraded its outlook for the year on Monday as it revenue continued to grow in the third quarter.

The business said that it now expects adjusted operating profit to reach between £570 million and £575 million, around £20 million higher than previous expectations. It said that revenue growth will be at the higher range of what it had previously guided.

Analysts had previously expected the company to make around £552 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by Pearson.

The news sent shares up 1.5% as markets opened on Monday morning.

Bosses also said that Pearson’s higher education business is on track to return to growth next year, as planned.

It said that initial feedback on new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that it has launched is “positive,” and that it is trying to create new AI capabilities.

The company’s subscription service for textbooks, Pearson+, saw a 30% jump in subscription numbers at the end of September compared to a year earlier.

Chief executive Andy Bird said: “This third quarter performance illustrates the continuing momentum across our businesses, led by Pearson VUE and Pearson Test of English.

“Our Higher Education business reported as expected and remains on plan to return to growth next year.

“We’ve received positive initial feedback from our Generative AI tools and are evolving our AI capabilities to create further opportunities to maximise the potential of our trusted, proprietary content and data sets.”

The company confirmed on Monday that Mr Bird will leave his position in early January, handing over to new chief executive Omar Abbosh. He will stay with the firm until the end of March to help with the handover.