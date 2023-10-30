European stocks edge higher despite banks dragging on FTSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks edge higher despite banks dragging on FTSE

By Press Association
European stocks have recovered some of last week’s losses, with London’s FTSE 100 climbing higher (Nick Ansell/PA)
European stocks have recovered some of last week’s losses, with London’s FTSE 100 climbing higher despite another round of losses for under-pressure banking stocks.

HSBC was among the biggest fallers on the blue-chip index on Monday after it became the last of the UK’s “big four” banks to unveil its third-quarter earnings.

Despite seeing profits more than double, the bank said its net interest margin was slightly lower this quarter compared with the previous three months, as more people moved money out of current accounts and into savings.

It follows rival banks Barclays and NatWest Group also seeing slower margins thanks to heightened competition in the savings market.

HSBC and NatWest’s share prices were more than 2% lower on Monday.

But the FTSE 100 was up 36.11 points or 0.5%, closing at 7,327.39.

Energy giants BP and Shell were also trading lower after a slump in oil prices on Monday, with Brent crude oil down 2.46% to 88.25 US dollars per barrel.

“European equity indices pressed ahead at the start of the new trading week as investors slowly regain their appetite for riskier investments following last week’s tough spell for stocks,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“It is a big week for interest rate decisions with the Fed announcing on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

“Both are expected to keep rates unchanged, which should provide some relief to investors, although much of the focus will be on commentary about the path for rates going into 2024.”

The positive sentiment helped give other European stocks a boost to start the week. Germany’s Dax was up 0.2% and France’s Cac 40 moved 0.42% higher.

US stocks were trading higher with the S&P 500 up 0.6% and Dow Jones up 1% by the time European markets closed.

It was a mixed session for the pound which was up 0.2% against the US dollar to 1.2143, and down 0.2% against the euro to 1.145.

In company news, Airtel Africa jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after the telecommunications giant said its revenues rose a fifth higher in the six months to September, compared with the same period last year.

The company cheered the improved financial results despite currency volatility in Nigeria weighing on its performance. Shares in Airtel Africa closed 4.6% higher.

Shares in Pearson moved higher after the educational publisher upgraded its outlook for the year after revenues grew in the third quarter.

The company now expects adjusted operating profit be about £20 million higher than previous expectations, and that revenue growth would also be in the higher range of what it had previously guided. Its share price lifted 2.9%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, up 5.1p to 114.9p, St James’s Place, up 23.2p to 641.6p, Pearson, up 27p to 946.2p, Prudential, up 18.6p to 861.8p, and M&G, up 4.2p to 197p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, down 20.1p to 462.7p, HSBC, down 13.7p to 587.3p, NatWest Group, down 3.85p to 178.15p, 3I Group, down 25.5p to 1,943p, and Tesco, down 2.4p to 270p.