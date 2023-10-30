Unilever freezes fixed pay for top boss after shareholder revolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unilever freezes fixed pay for top boss after shareholder revolt

By Press Association
Unilever owns brands such as Hellmann’s (Unilver/PA)
Unilever has said it is freezing its chief executive’s salary for the next two years after shareholders revolted over pay packages given to top bosses.

Hein Schumacher will not be eligible for a fixed pay increase in 2024 and 2025, the maker of Ben & Jerry’s and Hellmann’s said.

It comes after 58% of shareholder votes were cast against the group’s pay deals for directors at its annual general meeting in May.

Mr Schumacher, who took over at the helm in July, inherited one of the best paid chief executive roles in the FTSE 100 with an annual salary of 1.85 million euros (£1.62 million) as well as potential bonus and long-term incentive shares.

The decision on Monday means he will not have his fixed pay level reviewed until 2026.

Unilever said it is freezing chief executive Hein Schumacher’s salary for the next two years (Unilever/PA)

Previous chief executive Alan Jope was handed 5.4 million euros (£4.7 million) last year, including a 3.7 million euro (£3.2 million) bonus, under the remuneration deal.

Unilever said it had spoken to shareholders and found that the “primary reason” for votes against the directors’ pay was “the approach taken to setting the incoming CEO’s (chief executive officer’s) remuneration on appointment”.

“Specifically, whilst the majority of shareholders agreed that the fixed pay level for the new CEO appropriately reflected the size and complexity of the role, there was a preference that alignment with the market could have been achieved gradually, rather than in one step on appointment,” it said.

Unilever also said it had started discussions with shareholders over the renewal of its remuneration policy in 2024, adding that the feedback so far had been “valuable” and will help shape final proposals.

Last week, Mr Schumacher said the consumer goods giant’s performance in recent years has “not matched our potential”.

Unilever revealed it was launching an “action plan” to drive growth, involving focusing on its 30 most profitable brands.