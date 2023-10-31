Shop price inflation eases for fifth consecutive month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop price inflation eases for fifth consecutive month

By Press Association
Shop price inflation has eased for the fifth consecutive month to its lowest rate since last August, new figures show (Julien Behal/PA)

Shop price inflation has eased for the fifth consecutive month to its lowest rate since last August, figures show.

Prices were 5.2% higher in October than a year earlier, down from September’s 6.2%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen Shop Price Index.

Imported goods saw higher levels of inflation due to a weaker pound, still-high producer costs and emerging trade frictions, while prices for some domestically-produced food, such as fruit, were lower compared with last month.

Prices of children’s and baby clothing also fell as retailers continued to support families with the arrival of colder weather, the BRC said.

Food inflation also slowed, to 8.8% from September’s 9.9% – its sixth consecutive deceleration and lowest rate since last July – while fresh food inflation slowed even further to 8.3%, down from 9.6% a month earlier.

Inflation on non-food items fell to 3.4% from 4.4%, its lowest rate since last September.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers have been battling to keep prices down for their customers in the face of rising transport costs, high interest rates and other input costs.

“To keep inflation heading in the right direction, it is vital that the Government does not burden businesses with unnecessary new costs.

“Without immediate action from the Chancellor, retailers have an additional £470 million per year on their business rates bill, jeopardising the progress made. Ultimately, it’s consumers who would pay the price for the rising rates bill.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “Inflation has helped the topline sales growth of many food retailers this year but, in reality, shoppers have been paying more and buying less.

“And the rest of the retail trade has seen less benefit due to the continued squeeze on discretionary spend.

“This time last year pressure was growing on household incomes as inflation was accelerating in fuel, energy, and food so, as inflation continues to decelerate, we now need an uptick in sentiment to help retail sales over the next eight weeks.”