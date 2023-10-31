Watchdogs to respond to railway station ticket office closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdogs to respond to railway station ticket office closure plans

By Press Association
More than 680,000 responses were submitted to public consultations on the closures (Lucy North/PA)
More than 680,000 responses were submitted to public consultations on the closures (Lucy North/PA)

Public transport watchdogs will announce on Tuesday their recommendations on a planned widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England.

Transport Focus and London TravelWatch will publish their decisions on whether they support or oppose each proposal for shutting a ticket office.

There is speculation the watchdogs will disagree with many of the planned closures.

If they object to a proposal, the relevant train operator can refer their plan to Transport Secretary Mark Harper for a final decision.

More than 680,000 responses were submitted to public consultations on the closures.

Plans to close the vast majority of station ticket offices in England, plus Avanti West Coast’s ticket office at Glasgow Central, were brought forward by train operators and their representative body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Train companies are under pressure from the UK Government to cut costs amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket offices at 974 stations could be affected, according to the RDG.

It says the proposals are “designed to move staff out of ticket offices and onto station platforms and concourses to support better, face-to-face interactions”.

But the plan has sparked fierce criticism from opposition politicians, trade unions, disability groups and public transport campaigners.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on accessibility, safety and security, difficulties using ticket machines and how stations will be staffed in future.

Neil Middleton, director of lobby group Railfuture, said: “The mood music seems to be that Transport Focus and London TravelWatch will not support many of the proposals put forward at the Government’s behest by the Rail Delivery Group and the train operating companies.

“Those proposals do not protect the many millions of passengers who cannot buy tickets other than at ticket offices.

“We are particularly concerned that, whatever the watchdogs say, having considered the views of over 680,000 respondents, their recommendations may ultimately be rejected by the Secretary of State for Transport.”

Last week, the Commons’ Transport Select Committee wrote to rail minister Huw Merriman, warning that the proposals “go too far, too fast, towards a situation that risks excluding some passengers from the railway”.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said a “stitch-up which still paves the way for ticket office closures” following the watchdogs’ responses would be a “great betrayal of passengers”.