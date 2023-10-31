BP reports drop in profit and takes hit from US wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP reports drop in profit and takes hit from US wind farms

By Press Association
BP released its results on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
BP released its results on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Energy giant BP’s profit missed expectations in the three months to the end of September and the company flagged a more than half-billion dollar charge it had taken on three wind farms off the coast of New York.

BP said that underlying replacement cost profit – its preferred measure – was 3.3 billion dollars (£2.7 billion) in the third quarter, down from 8.2 billion dollars (£6.8 billion) a year earlier.

It had been expected to make around four billion dollars (£3.3 billion).

It is the company’s lowest third-quarter profit since 2020 when it made just 86 million dollars (£71 million at today’s exchange rate) as demand for oil, and the price of oil, plummeted during pandemic lockdowns.

Bernard Looney resignation
Former BP boss Bernard Looney stepped down in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the decade from 2012 to 2022 the business has made an average of 3.1 billion dollars in underlying replacement cost profit in the third quarter.

Shares fell by around 5% on Tuesday morning following the announcement.

The business said production in its gas and low carbon energy division had been around 1.8% lower in the first nine months of the year than last year. Oil production, however, was 6.1% higher.

BP said it expects recent production restrictions from the Opec+ group of oil-producing nations to support prices, as will a “continued demand rebound”.

In June, the business and Norway’s Equinor filed a request with the authorities in New York to renegotiate the agreements they had on three wind farms amid soaring inflation and delays.

But this was refused earlier this month, prompting BP to take a 540 million dollar (£444 million) pre-tax impairment charge.

It had been a turbulent quarter at the top for BP. Boss Bernard Looney stepped down from the top job after it was revealed that he had not fully disclosed prior relationships with BP staff members to the board.

Murray Auchincloss, the finance boss who is now serving as interim chief executive, said: “This has been a solid quarter supported by strong underlying operational performance demonstrating our continued focus on delivery.”

He added: “As we laid out at our investor update in Denver, we remain committed to executing our strategy, expect to grow earnings through this decade, and on track to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Shareholders saw some of that return on Tuesday as BP announced a 7.27 US cent dividend, compared with six cents the year before. It also said it would buy back 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) in shares from investors.

But the payout sparked criticism from groups who said that the oil major, which dialled back its climate pledges in February, is putting profit ahead of planet.

Joseph Evans, a researcher at the IPPR think tank, said: “It’s clear that oil and gas companies are prioritising their shareholders at the expense of the transition to clean energy, so the UK government must now take the reins by investing in renewables.”