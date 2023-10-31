Heatwaves and cost of living ‘spark surge in holidays outside summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heatwaves and cost of living ‘spark surge in holidays outside summer’

By Press Association
Cost of living pressures will lead many people to book holidays outside the traditional peak summer period, a new survey suggests (Nick Ansell/PA)
Cost of living pressures will lead many people to book holidays outside the traditional peak summer period, a new survey suggests (Nick Ansell/PA)

Cost-of-living pressure and summer heatwaves are leading many people to book holidays outside the traditional peak summer period, a new survey suggests.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by travel trade organisation Abta indicated that May and June will be the most popular months for overseas breaks next year.

The proportion of respondents who said they would travel in each of the months was 21%.

That was just ahead of October (19%) and the traditional peak school holiday months of July and August (both 17%), when trips are generally more expensive.

Abta said the “growing trend for all-year-round travel” could be linked to “the search for value for money”.

Many holiday companies have extended their summer seasons in destinations such as Turkey and Greece and increased capacity in the so-called “shoulder season”, the organisation said.

Some 72% of people questioned said the cost of living will affect their travel plans.

The poll suggested that in the 12 months to August, 52% of people went on holiday abroad and took an average of 1.4 foreign holidays each, which is in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they plan to take a trip overseas in the following 12 months.

Speaking at Abta’s annual convention in Bodrum, Turkey, chief executive Mark Tanzer told the PA news agency that holidaymakers are “very conscious of value” and more are choosing to book for earlier or later in the year if they have “the flexibility to travel when they want”, such as those without children in school.

He went on: “I think the weather is also starting to play a role in this.

“I think people are thinking ‘I don’t want to be in a hot area at the peak of summer’.

“The destinations are responding to that. They realise there is a market in the shoulder seasons and they’re making sure they’re open. The flights are coming in.

“It’s a general phenomenon that the season is flattening out the peak, and I think that will continue.”

The survey was conducted by research company The Nursery in the last two weeks of August.

It was a representative sample weighted to reflect the UK population.

In August, Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of travel company Tui, predicted that more holidaymakers will opt for cooler destinations and times of the year when the temperature is not at its highest.

He said the company will put more focus on locations such as the Nordics, Belgium and the Netherlands.

He was speaking after thousands of UK holidaymakers were on the Greek island of Rhodes when parts of it were devastated by wildfires in July.