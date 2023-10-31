BP losses help drag FTSE 100 into the red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP losses help drag FTSE 100 into the red

By Press Association
UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday after being weighed down by losses for miners and energy giants.

The FTSE 100 failed to tread water despite Rolls-Royce soaring to the top of the index with gains of more than 6%.

It was down 5.67 points, or 0.08%, closing at 7,321.72.

BP was the biggest faller with losses of more than 4% after reporting lower profits and undershooting analysts’ expectations.

It was the energy giant’s lowest third-quarter profit since 2020, when demand for oil plummeted during pandemic lockdowns.

The update comes after a turbulent quarter for the firm, with former boss Bernard Looney stepping down in September after it was revealed he had not fully disclosed prior relationships with BP staff members to the board.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It has been a cautious day in London – BP’s results have cast a pall over the entire session, halting the bounce in its tracks.

“Investors aren’t short of reasons to put money into bonds and safe havens, and any signs of an escalation in the Middle East could drive more risk-off movements.”

The FTSE 100 lagged behind other European stock markets which were relatively buoyant on Tuesday.

Germany’s Dax was up 0.64% and France’s Cac closed 0.89% higher.

It was a slow start to trading over in the US with the S&P 500 up 0.3% and Dow Jones up around 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The US Federal Reserve is due to meet on Wednesday to decide on the country’s interest rate, which is widely expected to be kept unchanged.

The pound was down by 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.213, and up 0.2% against the euro to 1.148.

Rolls-Royce job losses
Shares in Rolls-Royce surged after Barclays analysts upgraded the engineering giant’s stock (Rolls-Royce/PA)

In company news, shares in Rolls-Royce leapt higher after Barclays analysts upgraded the engineering giant’s stock.

It comes after the group earlier this month announced plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs globally to create a more “streamlined and efficient” business that meets the needs of “customers, partners and shareholders”. Its share price closed 6.4% higher.

Elsewhere, Vodafone told investors it had agreed to sell its Spanish business in a deal worth up to five billion euros (£4.37 billion), a move which boss Margherita Della Valle described as “right-sizing our portfolio for growth”.

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2024, while Ms Della Valle continues to lead an overhaul of the mobile phone giant to boost its profits. Shares in Vodafone were down by 1.4% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 13.4p to 215.4p, Segro, up 19.4p to 712.8p, Kingfisher, up 5.5p to 209.8p, Croda, up 111p to 4,378p, and Experian, up 56p to 2,491p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BP, down 24.1p to 502.6p, Glencore, down 15.85p to 435.15p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 182p to 5,810p, Antofagasta, down 24p to 1,345p, and Rightmove, down 7.5p to 473p.