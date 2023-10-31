Online travel agents win £2m High Court damages fight with Ryanair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online travel agents win £2m High Court damages fight with Ryanair

By Press Association
Online travel agents have won a High Court fight with Ryanair (Dave Thompson/PA)
Online travel agents have won a High Court fight with Ryanair after suing over refunds paid after flights were cancelled or changed.

A judge has awarded three companies in the On the Beach group £2 million damages after considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London.

Judge Nigel Cooper outlined his conclusions in a ruling published on Tuesday.

The judge said On the Beach, Sunshine.co.uk and Classic Package Holidays had claimed £2 million in total.

He said that figure represented the cost of flights refunded to travellers for package holidays in “circumstances where Ryanair have cancelled or made what are described as major changes to flights which were part of the packages”.

Lawyers representing the airline disputed that the On the Beach group had “any good cause of action” against Ryanair.

The judge made findings in favour of the On the Beach group and said its claim succeeded “in the amount” of £2,056,745.

“On the Beach group’s claim in this action is for a sum of some £2 million which they say represents the cost of flights which they have refunded to travellers for package holidays in circumstances where Ryanair have cancelled or made what are described as major changes to flights which were part of the packages,” said the judge in his ruling.

“Although Ryanair dispute that On the Beach group have any legal entitlement to the refunds claimed, Ryanair have acknowledged …that for commercial and political reasons Ryanair are willing to refund the cost of flights which have been cancelled provided that appropriate arrangements are put in place so that they are not at risk of being required to refund travellers twice for the same flight.”

The judge indicated that the litigation was “part of a much wider” dispute “as to the extent to which online travel agents may book flights operated by Ryanair”.