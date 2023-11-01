Asos announces slump in revenue and mothballing of Lichfield warehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asos announces slump in revenue and mothballing of Lichfield warehouse

By Press Association
Asos said revenue dropped 10% during the year (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos has said its revenue slumped in the last financial year as it became a smaller but, it said, a more resilient business and decided to mothball one of its UK warehouses.

Revenue fell by 10% to £3.5 billion in the year to the beginning of September.

The online fashion seller said it needed to get “back to fashion” as it targets a market of 20-somethings who like shopping for clothes.

But the business has also been on a mission to reduce its stock and costs and improve its profitability.

Over the last year it has reduced stock levels by around 30% and plans another 16% cut in stocks over the next financial year.

Having less stock means that large parts of a warehouse in Lichfield, Staffordshire, have sat empty, prompting the business to announce it would mothball the site.

It will save Asos around £20 million a year and also give the company the opportunity to sell it off, or reopen it again in the future if the business thinks it is needed once more.

A few hundred people work at the site, said chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, although they do not directly work for Asos.

“That doesn’t mean that a few hundred people will lose their jobs immediately,” he said on a call with reporters. “We’re working very closely with our partner to make sure that as many as possible are relocated.”

Mr Ramos Calamonte also announced another £30 million for the company’s marketing budget to attract the 20-somethings that he wants to be buying his clothes.

He said that in times of crisis like now when the cost of living has soared, shoppers focus on the big moments like Black Friday or Christmas.

The business has moved to ensure that it can get products from the design stage to customers as fast as possible.

In the past the delay between having a product on a drawing board to seeing it in Asos warehouses could be around two months. Now it is trying to have a significant number of products do that same journey in just two weeks.

“We have taken to the limit how fast we can go to the market. We have revisited everything we do to make sure that waiting for a minute is worth it,” Mr Ramos Calamonte said.

It has meant working with suppliers that Asos can trust to take their own decisions about the products, he added.