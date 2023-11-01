M&S kicks off Christmas ad season with star-studded campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

M&S kicks off Christmas ad season with star-studded campaign

By Press Association
Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor appears in Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad campaign (M&S/PA)
Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor appears in Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad campaign (M&S/PA)

Marks & Spencer has kicked off the festive ad season with a star-studded campaign appearing to encourage people to shun the endless chores of Christmas and focus on enjoying themselves.

Using a line-up of famous faces including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton, Ted Lasso star and Emmy award winner Hannah Waddingham and presenter and style expert Tan France, the retailer’s message for its shoppers is to put themselves first.

M&S’s clothing and home campaign, created by newly appointed creative agency Mother and director Ally Pankiw, best known for Feel Good and Black Mirror, looks at striking the balance between enjoying the season and fulfilling obligations with the catchline ‘Love Thismas (Not Thatmas)’.

Hannah Waddingham in the M&S Christmas ad (M&S/PA)

It is set in four different homes, featuring Waddingham, Ellis-Bextor, France and Ashton, as they decide which Christmas traditions they will embrace and which ones they will leave.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing and home marketing director, said: “I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring to life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time.

“Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things.

“We know it can often feel like the list is never ending so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love.”

The ad is set to Ray BLK’s version of I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Ellis-Bextor said: “My kids all still love the magic of Christmas, so it’s a really exciting time in our household – we love hosting Christmas, so having a housefull is when I’m happiest.

“We’ve got so many Christmas traditions in our family, which we add to each year – it’s always busy for us, and I love it that way!

“Being able to be a part of one of the biggest TV ad campaigns of the year is so exciting, I can’t wait to see it go live!”