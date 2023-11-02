Christmas stamp images revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Christmas stamp images revealed

By Press Association
The first Christmas stamps were issued in December 1966 (Royal Mail/PA)
The first Christmas stamps were issued in December 1966 (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail has revealed the images of its Christmas stamps and published recommended dates for posting cards next month.

A set of five festive stamps are on sale, containing images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and featuring a lyric from carols O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night; Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.

Christmas 2023 stamps
This year’s Christmas stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamp designs were created exclusively for Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury, who specialises in the medium of woodblock printing to depict both vintage and modern scenes.

He has worked on many book covers, including Philip Pullman’s Serpentine and The Collectors.

The set of stamps is the first Christmas issue to feature the silhouette of the King.

Christmas 2023 Stamp 1st Class Large
The design for the first class large stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards.

“The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.”

Tom Duxbury said: “’It’s been a privilege to illustrate the first set of Christmas stamps to bear the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III. The theme of nativity became a chance to create rich, luminous nightscapes.

Christmas 2023 Stamp 2nd Class
The design for the second class stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

“They echo my own experiences of being out in nature at night – especially the moors where I live. This time and place holds a special kind of feeling; that of stillness, softness, and magic.”

The barcodes on this year’s Christmas stamps will allow customers to watch a seasonal themed video created for Royal Mail by the award-winning Aardman studio. The video features Shaun the Sheep and his friends sending some festive cheer to the farmer’s dog.

The first Christmas stamps, issued in December 1966, were the result of a children’s art competition announced by the then postmaster general Tony Benn.

Christmas 2023 Stamp 2nd Class Large
The design for the second class large stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail is encouraging customers to order online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its staff deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are December 18 for second class, 19th for first class and 22nd for special delivery guaranteed