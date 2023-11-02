Production of new coins celebrating the natural world gets under way at the Mint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Production of new coins celebrating the natural world gets under way at the Mint

By Press Association
Thousands of newly minted £1 coins collect in a bin at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Pontyclun (Ben Birchall/PA)
Production of new coins inspired by Britain’s natural habitat has begun at the Royal Mint.

New designs for the 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1 and £2 were previously unveiled in October, with each design highlighting the King’s passion for conservation and the natural world.

The first coins to be struck include the £1 featuring British bees, the 5p featuring an oak leaf and the 50p featuring an Atlantic salmon.

The numbers indicating the value of each coin have also been enlarged, to help children understand the value of money.

A worker checks the quality of a freshly minted £1 coin
The new coins mark the final chapter of the King’s transition onto British coinage, with millions of the coins in production at the Royal Mint.

The 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation and is expected to appear in people’s change by the end of November, with other denominations expected to enter circulation from 2024, in line with demand.

Unifying the new coins is a repeating pattern featuring three interlocking Cs.

This aspect of the design takes its inspiration from history and the cypher of Charles II.

Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services at the Royal Mint, holds a new 50p coins
The edge inscription of the new £2 coin was chosen by Charles and reads “In servitio omnium”, which is Latin for “In the service of all”. It was taken from the King’s speech on September 9 2022.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This is a rare and historic moment as we introduce eight new designs across the UK’s coins.

“The new coins celebrate Britain’s natural habitat and reflect King Charles III’s lifelong commitment to conservation. The 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation by the end of November and we hope it will help spark conversations about conservation.

“The new designs also feature larger numbers to help children understand the value of money. We anticipate the first coins bearing the news designs to be highly collectable, with members of the public checking their change to find these wonderful designs for the very first time.”