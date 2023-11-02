Shell meets expectations as profit slumps by a third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell meets expectations as profit slumps by a third

By Press Association
Shell hit its earnings expectations on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Oil giant Shell managed to avoid the fate that befell rival BP earlier in the week as its earnings for the third quarter stayed largely in line with expectations.

The London-listed oil and gas producer said its adjusted earnings fell 34% in the three months compared with a year earlier, landing at a little over 6.2 billion dollars (£5.1 billion).

The result was only 24 million dollars (£19.7 million) behind expectations, unlike BP which missed its forecast underlying replacement cost profit by around 700 million dollars (£575 million), causing shares to plummet on Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Shell has been criticised for the size of its payouts to shareholders compared to its investment in the transition to a zero-carbon economy. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Shell’s earnings rose compared with the second quarter of this year thanks to higher oil prices, higher margins at its refining plants, and more production at its upstream unit.

It gave chief executive Wael Sawan the headroom he needed to announce a plan to return 3.5 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) to Shell’s investors by buying back their shares before the fourth-quarter results.

“Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets,” he said.

“Shell is commencing a 3.5-billion-dollar buyback programme for the next three months, bringing the buybacks for the second half of 2023 to 6.5 billion dollars, well in excess of the 5 billion dollars announced at capital markets day in June.”

Shell has said it will return to shareholders 23 billion dollars (£18.9 billion), Mr Sawan said.

The size of the payouts was criticised by Jonathan Noronha-Gant a campaigner at Global Witness.

“Shell’s shareholders remain some of the biggest winners of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine and ongoing global instability.

“The turmoil in fossil fuel markets allows Shell to rake in enormous profits – but instead of investing in clean energy, the company has doubled down on oil, gas, and shareholder pay-outs.”

This summer Shell abandoned its target to reduce oil production by 1-2% every year until 2030, saying it had met the target early by selling off some of its assets meaning another company, not it, is responsible for the oil fields.

Shell said that production at its integrated gas division suffered during the quarter. The amount of natural gas produced fell by 8% compared to the previous three months.

Total production of oil and gas from the unit fell by 9% largely due to maintenance at a site in Trinidad and Tobago.

Production of oil and gas at the business’s upstream unit rose by 3%, Shell said, helping to bump up earnings by 392 million dollars (£322 million).

The rise in oil prices also boosted the upstream unit’s earnings by 525 million (£432 million), Shell said.

Oil prices started rising almost immediately after the start of the third quarter, from around 73 dollars per barrel to around 90 dollars when the quarter ended.