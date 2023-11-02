Sainsbury’s increases profit outlook as it puts food ‘at the heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s increases profit outlook as it puts food ‘at the heart’

By Press Association
Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has boosted its earnings outlook thanks to soaring grocery sales as it focused on keeping food costs down for cash-strapped customers.

The grocery chain and Argos owner said it held underlying pre-tax profits firm at £340 million in the six months to September 16 in the face of rising costs and intense competition on prices across the sector.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 27% to £275 million from £376 million a year ago, when results were buoyed by income from a legal settlement.

The group reported a 6.6% rise in like-for-like retail sales, excluding fuel, in its second quarter, down from growth of 9.8% in the first three months, as its performance was hit by a difficult performance for its clothing range.

But it said full-year underlying pre-tax profits are now expected to be in the “upper half” of its guidance, at between £670 million and £700 million, as efforts to keep prices low boosted grocery sales.

It previously guided for annual profits of £640 million to £700 million, having delivered £690 million in 2022-23.

Total grocery sales jumped 8.9% in the second quarter and 10.1% over the first half, according to the firm.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “Food is firmly back at the heart of Sainsbury’s.”

He added: “We know people are still finding things tough and we’re working harder than ever to reduce our costs, putting the money back into our customers’ pockets through lower prices on the products they buy most often.

“I’m pleased to say food inflation is coming down and we are passing savings on to customers.”

Looking ahead to the all-important Christmas season, the group said “strong trading momentum has continued in recent weeks and we are confident heading into the peak trading period”.

The half-year figures showed that the strong grocery performance was partially offset by a tough market for general merchandise and clothing, with the latter plunging 14.6% in the second quarter as a cooler summer and warm early autumn affected demand for seasonal clothing ranges.

General merchandise sales were 2.6% lower in the second quarter, but this was pared back to a decline of 0.6% when stripping out the hit from the closure of Argos in Ireland.