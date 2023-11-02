BT profits soar thanks to inflation-linked contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BT profits soar thanks to inflation-linked contracts

By Press Association
BT’s shares rose after the telecoms giant reported increased profits as it passed on high inflation costs to customers and a three-year cost-cutting programme paid dividends (BT/PA)


Telecoms giant BT has said its profits rose by close to a third as it passed on high inflation costs to customers and a three-year cost-cutting programme paid dividends.

The company said pre-tax profit was £1.1 billion in the six months to the end of September, up 29% on the year before.

It put the rise down to increased revenue, which had been helped by its inflation-linked contracts with customers, and controlling costs, among other things.

Shares rose around 6% shortly after markets opened on Thursday.

The company said it connected a record 860,000 premises to the UK’s full-fibre broadband network during the six months.

It added that average revenue per Openreach broadband user rose 10% due to price rises and more connections.

The business said it has managed to cut annual costs by £2.5 billion since April 2020, against its target of £3 billion by 2025. It has cost it £1.3 billion to do so.

Outgoing chief executive Philip Jansen said: “These results show that BT Group is delivering and on target. We’re rapidly building and connecting customers to our next-generation networks, we’re simplifying our products and services, and we’re now seeing predictable and consistent revenue growth.

“Openreach has now built full fibre broadband to more than a third of the UK’s homes and businesses with a growing connection rate.”

Mr Jansen is set to hand over to Allison Kirkby, a Briton who currently heads Swedish telecoms giant Telia.

He added: “BT Group has a bright future and I’m pleased to be handing the baton to Allison Kirkby early in the new year.

“She knows the sector, she knows the company and she’s the right person to lead BT Group from this position of operational strength.”

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BT has been helped by the launch of “new EE”, a rebrand of some of the company’s consumer-facing products.

“There’s value in the facelift, mainly due to increased cross-selling and bundling within the consumer division,” he said.

“The timing helps too, just as BT is pushing higher prices through to consumers. The good news from today’s results is the number of customers jumping ship in search of better deals remains relatively low.”

He added: “All in, this was a decent set of results with cash flow now expected at the top of its guided range as some cost pressures ease on the fibre buildout side.

“Given the pressure shares have been under of late, investors should be relatively happy with this print.”