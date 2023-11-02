‘Growing divide’ between climate adaptation fund and developing countries’ needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Growing divide’ between climate adaptation fund and developing countries’ needs

By Press Association
Extreme weather is set to increase the damage to developing economies as the climate warms (Felix Marquez/AP)
There is a “growing divide” between how much money developing countries need for climate adaptation and what rich countries are offering in support, a UN report has found.

Developing countries, which are less responsible for excess greenhouse gas emissions, need 10-18 times the money that is available internationally, with the gap 50% bigger than previously thought.

Published ahead of the Cop28 talks in Dubai next month, the Adaptation Gap Report estimates there to be a need of 194-366 billion dollars (£159-301 billion) a year that will lead to massive loss and damage for the world’s most vulnerable economies unless the financial gap is filled, the UN said.

Whereas the amount of money required for adaptation is increasing, available support from richer countries is plateauing.

At the Cop27 talks last year, G20 countries agreed to channel 100 billion dollars (£82 billion) a year by 2030 towards developing countries for climate loss and damage, though even this would be inadequate according to the UN report.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “Today’s Adaptation Gap Report shows a growing divide between need and action when it comes to protecting people from climate extremes.

“Action to protect people and nature is more pressing than ever. Lives and livelihoods are being lost and destroyed, with the vulnerable suffering the most.

“We are in an adaptation emergency. We must act like it. And take steps to close the adaptation gap, now.”

Hayling Island coastal defences
Every billion invested in coastal flooding saves 14 billion dollars (£11 billion) of damage (Steve Parsons/PA)

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), which published the report, estimates there to be between 215-387 billion dollars (£177-318 billion) a year this decade and set to rise significantly by 2050.

International adaptation finance to developing countries however fell by 15% to 21 billion dollars (£17 billion) in 2021, far short of the 40 billion dollars (£33 billion) a year promised by 2025.

Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP said: “In 2023, climate change yet again became more disruptive and deadly: temperature records toppled, while storms, floods, heatwaves and wildfires caused devastation.

“These intensifying impacts tell us that the world must urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase adaptation efforts to protect vulnerable populations. Neither is happening.”

The UNEP said investing in climate adaptation reduces costs further down the line, with every billion invested in coastal flooding preventing 14 billion dollars (£11 billion) of economic damage.

Over the last two decades, the 55 most climate-vulnerable countries have seen damages worth more than 500 billion dollars (£411 billion), an amount that will only increase in future without adequate support.

If 16 billion dollars (£13 billion) was invested each year in agriculture for example it would save around 78 million people from starving or chronic hunger because of climate impacts, with funding coming from public and private finances, the UN said.

Ms Andersen said: “Even if the international community were to stop emitting all greenhouse gases today, climate disruption would take decades to dissipate.

“So, I urge policymakers to take heed of the Adaptation Gap Report, step up finance and make Cop28 the moment that the world committed fully to insulating low-income countries and disadvantaged groups from damaging climate impacts.”