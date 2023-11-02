Sainsbury’s hikes profit guidance as it wins back shoppers from discounters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s hikes profit guidance as it wins back shoppers from discounters

By Press Association
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has upped its annual earnings outlook as it said it was claiming market share from German discounters Aldi and Lidl thanks to soaring grocery sales (PA)
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has upped its annual earnings outlook as it said it was claiming market share from German discounters Aldi and Lidl thanks to soaring grocery sales.

The UK’s second biggest grocery chain said full-year underlying pre-tax profits are now expected to be in the “upper half” of its guidance, at between £670 million and £700 million, as efforts to keep food prices low boosted sales.

Total grocery sales jumped 8.9% in the second quarter and were 10.1% higher over the first half.

The firm, which also owns retailer Argos, said the sales hike was not just driven by price rises, with shoppers also buying more items as it focused on keeping food costs down for cash-strapped customers.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the group’s food price inflation was running at half the level reported by the Office for National Statistics, with price cuts in some areas such as fresh food.

It is also leading a Nectar price campaign, helping to bring down costs for members of its loyalty scheme, in particular branded goods.

The group said its focus on food was paying off, claiming it was the only big supermarket chain winning back customers from the likes of Aldi and Lidl, which have been gaining share amid the cost of living crisis.

It added it was gaining record market share gains and winning sales by volume from every supermarket competitor.

Mr Roberts said: “Food is firmly back at the heart of Sainsbury’s.”

He added: “We know people are still finding things tough and we’re working harder than ever to reduce our costs, putting the money back into our customers’ pockets through lower prices on the products they buy most often.

“I’m pleased to say food inflation is coming down and we are passing savings on to customers.”

Looking ahead to the all-important Christmas season, the group said the “strong trading momentum has continued in recent weeks and we are confident heading into the peak trading period”.

Shares in the group lifted more than 5% on Thursday morning after the rosier outlook for profits.

It previously guided for annual profits of £640 million to £700 million, having delivered £690 million in 2022-23.

But the firm reported a slowdown in retail sales growth in the second quarter, at 6.6% on a like-for-like basis, excluding fuel, down from 9.8% in the first three months, as the grocery performance was offset by a difficult performance for its clothing range and general merchandise arm.

Clothing sales plunged 14.6% in the second quarter as a cooler summer and warm early autumn affected demand for seasonal clothing ranges.

General merchandise sales were 2.6% lower in the second quarter, but this was pared back to a decline of 0.6% when stripping out the hit from the closure of Argos in Ireland.

It held underlying pre-tax profits firm at £340 million in the six months to September 16 in the face of rising costs and intense competition on prices across the sector.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 27% to £275 million from £376 million a year ago, when results were buoyed by income from a legal settlement.

Mr Roberts said the group was seeing customers choose to stay at home for nights in with the family and treat themselves by trading up on food purchases.

But he added that the sector was still battling with high levels of shop lifting , adding that retail crime and the safety of its staff and customers was the “number one issue for us”.

“The first report I look at every morning and when I look at what happened yesterday are the reports of serious incidents,” Mr Roberts said.