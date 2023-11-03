Tearjerkers out as retailers go light-hearted for Christmas ad season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tearjerkers out as retailers go light-hearted for Christmas ad season

By Press Association
Rick Astley stars in the Sainsbury’s 2023 Christmas campaign (Sainsbury’s/PA)
Rick Astley stars in the Sainsbury's 2023 Christmas campaign (Sainsbury's/PA)

Retailers are shunning the tearjerkers and taking a light-hearted approach to their festive ad campaigns this year in an apparent attempt to bring cheer to consumers facing a persistent cost-of-living crisis.

Sainsbury’s has turned to a young girl asking what Santa eats for Christmas dinner in a campaign that brings in some star power in the form of a cameo appearance from singer Rick Astley.

Set in a Sainsbury’s store as customers shop for their festive essentials, a girl steps up to the in-store tannoy to ask the all-important question: ‘Hey Sainsbury’s, what does Santa eat for his Christmas dinner?’

A scene from Sainsbury’s 2023 Christmas ad (Sainsbury’s/PA)

The ad features actual Sainsbury’s employees after a company-wide casting call elicited a “massive” response, the retailer’s head of campaigns, Emma Bisley, said.

As the colleagues share their recommendations for Christmas dinner, the items appear on Santa’s dinner table.

Back in the store, Astley suggests: “How about some cheese?”, before a store employee replies: “C’mon Rick, cheese before pudding? You know the rules,” and another adds: “And so do I,” in reference to the star’s familiar tune.

Astley said: “It was a real honour and so much fun to join the Sainsbury’s store team on the shoot – even if they did pull me up on my cheeseboard before dessert suggestion.”

Ms Bisley said: “We wanted to create an advert that champions our colleagues all over the country, as well as highlighting the innovation of this year’s Taste the Difference range.

“With this year’s advert, we wanted to bring to life the fun of the holidays and the excitement that comes with planning Christmas dinner, while showcasing Sainsbury’s variety of delicious and quality products because good food should be for all.”

The Boots festive campaign shows a mother and daughter travelling north with a sack of gifts after the girl wonders who gives presents to Santa, handing over a Dyson Airwrap to their pilot, a mascara for the train conductor and a pair of travel flight socks for the man himself.

The Boots Christmas ad campaign for 2023 (Boots/PA)

The Morrisons campaign features oven gloves singing along to Starship’s Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now amid scenes of Christmas dinner being prepared.

Waitrose has already debuted its first Christmas campaign from new agency Saatchi & Saatchi with an ad that charts several unfortunate moments at a festive party, such as guests arriving early and others getting locked in the bathroom.

However, the season has already seen some controversy, with M&S apologising for “unintentional hurt” after posting an outtake from its Christmas advert that showed hats in the colours of the Palestinian flag burning in a fire.

John Lewis, widely considered to have instigated the Christmas retail ad season back in 2007, traditionally releases its campaign within the first fortnight of November.