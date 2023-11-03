Wickes sales fall on IT disruption and pressures on consumer spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wickes sales fall on IT disruption and pressures on consumer spending

By Press Association
Wickes has revealed falling sales (Wickes/PA)
Wickes has revealed falling sales (Wickes/PA)

DIY and building supplies firm Wickes has revealed falling sales after IT disruption and with cash-strapped homeowners more reluctant to make major purchases.

The group saw like-for-like sales fall 0.2% in the third quarter after a 4.4% tumble at its Do It For Me (DIFM) kitchen and bathroom installation business.

It said trading in the arm was knocked by issues with a switch to new customer order software, which will continue into the fourth quarter, meaning that full-year sales in the division will now be lower.

It comes on top of a pull back in spending on home renovation projects since the pandemic and as the cost crisis has impacted demand.

The 230-strong chain said customers were “taking longer to commit” to so-called big ticket purchases, with this particularly being seen in September.

But the firm’s core DIY materials and builders’ merchant business was more resilient, with sales up 1.1% in the three months to September 30 and Wickes cheering a return to sales by volume for the first time since the second quarter of 2021.

David Wood, chief executive of Wickes, said: “In our core business we have gained further market share and achieved a return to volume growth.

“We have fulfilled strong demand from our trade customers and been encouraged by greater stability in DIY.”

The group said it remained on track with full year City expectations for full-year underlying pre-tax profits of between £45.3 million to £49 million.

Shares in the firm lifted 3% in Friday morning trading.