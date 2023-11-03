Strikes by health workers called off

A planned strike by hundreds of health workers has been called off after a pay dispute was resolved.

Around 500 clinical support workers (CSWs) at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had been due to take 10 days of industrial action from next week over a demand for back pay.

Unison said the employer had now agreed to its demands for staff based at Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospitals, who have taken 13 days of strike action.

Strikes planned for November 13 remain, although these dates will be reviewed following negotiations between Unison, staff and the trust, said the union.

North West regional organiser David McKnight said: “This is an important breakthrough allowing further talks to take place.

“The trust’s offer of back pay to April 2018 is recognition of the years of hard work put in by clinical support workers to serve the Wirral community.

“These are among the lowest-paid workers in the NHS and it’s shameful so many trusts taken advantage of their goodwill for so long.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Striking isn’t a choice made lightly, but Wirral health workers were committed to getting the right wages for countless extra duties they’ve shouldered over the years.

“Despite their tireless work for the community, especially through the Covid pandemic, their employer wasn’t paying them fairly.

“Their determination has paid off. They’ve won well-deserved recognition and the extra wages they’re owed.”

Unison members in Warrington and Halton remain in dispute over pay.