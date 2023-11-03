Pound rallies against dollar after weak US jobs data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pound rallies against dollar after weak US jobs data

By Press Association
The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weak US payroll data (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weak US payroll data (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weaker-than-expected jobs data across the pond, while the UK’s top share index has ended the week in the red.

London’s FTSE 100 wiped off some of Thursday’s rally with gains for some retailers failing to offset losses for energy giants.

The index was down 28.8 points, or 0.39%, to close at 7,417.73 on Friday.

Retailers like Ocado, JD Sports, and Kingfisher were among the FTSE’s biggest risers despite new data revealing that retail volumes fell by nearly 6% last month compared with the year before.

But the drop is likely to be down to volatile weather with heavy rainfall deterring shoppers during October, the British Retail Consortium said.

Energy firms Shell, BP, and Centrica were trading lower as oil prices slipped.

Meanwhile, US markets enjoyed a boost after new data showed the pace of jobs growth slowed sharply last month from September, and the unemployment rate edged up, indicating that the jobs market is showing signs of cooling.

The official data could be taken as evidence that the Federal Reserve’s interest rates hikes are working their way through the economy.

But the weak payrolls data led the pound to rally against the US dollar on Friday afternoon. Sterling jumped 1.5% to 1.2382 dollars, the highest level in around six weeks.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It has been a storming week for equities, bolstered by cautious Fed comments and now by the signs of slowing US jobs growth.

“Once more, this puts investors in the odd position of being cheered by poorer economic figures, but markets are eager for signs that their belief that rates have passed their peak are correct.”

By the time European markets closed, the S&P 500 was up 1.1%and Dow Jones was 0.85% higher.

It was a mixed session in Europe with Germany’s Dax closing 0.3% higher and France’s Cac closing 0.19% lower.

The price of Brent crude oil fell 1.45% to 85.6 US dollars per barrel.

Currys’ financials
Currys told investors it was planning to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm for £175 million (Currys/PA)

In company news, shares in Currys were up after the electronics retailer said it had agreed to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm for 200 million euros (£175 million).

Currys chief executive Alex Baldock said the proposed sale was an “excellent outcome” for the group and for shareholders, allowing it to focus on the UK and Ireland and getting its loss-making Nordics business back on track. Shares in Currys closed 4% higher.

Meanwhile, fellow retailer Wickes revealed a dip in third-quarter sales, attributing the slowdown to IT disruption and some customers delaying big-ticket purchases as budgets remain squeezed.

But the business said its core DIY materials and builders’ merchant arm was more resilient, with sales rising over the latest period. Shares in Wickes closed 0.8% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 33p to 542.2p, BT, up 6.7p to 124.15p, Endeavour Mining, up 83p to 1,741p, Segro, up 35p to 783.6p, and Entain, up 35.2p to 919.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Shell, down 115.5p to 2,652.5p, Centrica, down 4.3p to 153.3p, Compass Group, down 50p to 2,052p, Reckitt, down 130p to 5,412p, and Sage Group, down 21.4p to 970p.