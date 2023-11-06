Union steps up campaign for equal pay for Asda workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union steps up campaign for equal pay for Asda workers

By Press Association
The GMB union is stepping up its campaign for equal pay at supermarket giant Asda (Sean Dempsey/PA)
A campaign for equal pay at supermarket giant Asda is being stepped up.

The GMB said Monday marks the day on which the predominantly male distribution workforce will have already earned what the mainly female retail workforce will take home in a year.

The union is pursuing an equal pay claim against the company which it says will have huge implications across the retail sector.

National officer Nadine Houghton said: “It’s scandalous that up to 100,000 Asda retail workers will essentially be grafting for free for the rest of the year.

“The entire retail sector has been built on the structural undervaluing of women’s work – but GMB members are changing this with their historic fight for equal pay in Asda.”

An Asda spokesman said: “At Asda, male and female colleagues doing the same jobs in stores are paid the same and this is equally true in our distribution centres.

“We continue to defend these claims because retail and distribution are very different sectors, with their own distinct skill sets and rates of pay.

“Asda’s owners have not taken any dividends since they acquired the business in 2021 and it is inaccurate and misleading to suggest otherwise.”