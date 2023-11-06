Big Issue calls for public help ahead of ‘unprecedented poverty crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Issue calls for public help ahead of ‘unprecedented poverty crisis’

By Press Association
Vendor selling The Big Issue (Paul Harding/PA)
Vendor selling The Big Issue (Paul Harding/PA)

The Big Issue is appealing for support from the public amid expectations of an increase in the number of vendors selling the magazine this winter.

Founder Lord John Bird, and Big Issue ambassador, actor Daniel Mays, warned of an escalating “unprecedented poverty crisis” across the UK in the coming months.

Ad-hoc support from the Government, first during the pandemic and now to help with the cost of living, has not halted the rising level of destitution, said Lord Bird.

The magazine said it was working harder than ever to provide those most affected with the tools for survival.

Homelessness target
A homeless person sleeping rough in a doorway (Yui Mok/PA)

There are a number of ways the public can support vendors and the Big Issue: buying a magazine from a local vendor; purchasing a subscription; or making a financial contribution to the organisation.

Daniel Mays said: “This Christmas vendors and the Big Issue need support more than ever.”

Lord Bird said: “Sadly, we are witnessing the strain of making ends meet amongst our vendors, coupled with an influx of people at the sharp end of poverty, coming to us to sell the magazine as a vital source of income and to cover their basic winter needs.

“Big Issue is working harder than ever to provide those most affected with the tools for survival.

Big Issue vendors
Big Issue vendor Hugh McErlean in Covent Garden, London (Big Issue/PA)

“Our frontline team are out every day supporting vendors to earn an income from magazine sales and getting them access to vital services such as food, fuel, mental health and housing.

“This Christmas we are asking people to come together and bring warmth, support, and hope to as many vendors as possible.”

Jon Gregg, who sells the magazine in London, said: “The hardest thing about selling in the winter is partly the cold.

“It’s harder to stay on your pitch without having to keep moving, to go and get a hot drink if you can get one or something hot to eat.

“There are so many different ways the Big Issue can change your life. It’s helped my confidence a lot, my self-esteem, things like that.”