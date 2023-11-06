Working mums ‘consider quitting’ job because of childcare responsibilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Working mums ‘consider quitting’ job because of childcare responsibilities

By Press Association
One in five working mothers have considered leaving their job due to the challenges of balancing work with childcare duties, new research suggests.

Childcare responsibilities have a disproportionate impact on women and their careers, according to a report by jobs site Totaljobs and the Fawcett Society.

A survey of 3,000 working parents indicated that one in 10 mothers have handed in their notice because of childcare duties, rising to around one in eight single mums.

Too many women are stuck in jobs that are below their capabilities, missing out on opportunities to progress their careers, and consigning them to the “mummy track” forever, said the report.

Three out of four working parents have had to take unpaid leave due to childcare responsibilities, with higher rates for women from non-white backgrounds and single mothers, the study indicated.

Most women have faced barriers trying to advance their career while managing childcare, and two in five have turned down a promotion or career development opportunity due to concerns it would not fit in with their childcare arrangements, the report said.

Children
Children’s coats hanging in a creche (Niall Carson/PA)

Jane Lorigan, chief executive of Totaljobs said: “There are more mothers in the workplace than ever before, and businesses need to create an environment where they can flourish.

“With critical labour shortages, and the pressures of childcare could ultimately have a longer-term impact on our ever-shrinking workforce.

“Not only do working parents need more support, but we need to ensure this support extends to the people who need it the most.”

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society said: “The few years that a mother spends looking after young children is a tiny proportion of her working life.

“Too often, outdated prejudices and assumptions mean that women face unnecessary and harmful attitudes that hold them back.

“This results in many women stuck in roles that are below their capabilities

“For business who are struggling to retain talent and combat ongoing skills shortages, the opportunity to develop promising careers that should never have stalled in the first place is an obvious step towards solving these issues.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are delivering the single biggest investment in childcare in England’s history, providing 30 hours a week for working parents from nine months old up to when they start school, all backed by £8 billion a year once fully rolled out.

“Our Flexible Working Bill requires employers to consider any requests and provide a reason before rejection, and we have launched a call for evidence to increase understanding of the role of informal flexible working in supporting employees, including parents.”