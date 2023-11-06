Major investors praised for voting in favour of green resolution at Big Oil AGMs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major investors praised for voting in favour of green resolution at Big Oil AGMs

By Press Association
Climate protesters gathering ahead of oil giant Shell’s annual general meeting (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
The three largest European asset managers have been praised for voting in favour of a climate resolution at the annual general meetings (AGMs) of five fossil fuel giants.

Amundi, UBS, and Allianz voted for a resolution that requests the board to align its existing 2030 reduction target covering scope 3 – emissions from products sold – with the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This means boards would need to underpin decarbonisation plans with the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The resolution, tabled by activist shareholder group Follow This, leaves the strategy on how to achieve this target up to the board.

The group has now analysed the voting behaviour of 12 top investors at the AGMs of BP, Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil this year.

In findings published on Monday, it found that French firm Amundi voted for the resolution at all five of the AGMs while Swiss firm UBS voted for it at all but BP’s meeting.

German investor Allianz voted in favour of the resolution at US oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil, but against it at the European firms’ AGMs.

These three asset managers have been praised by Follow This for their commitment to climate stewardship.

The group’s founder, Mark van Baal, said: “Investors hold the key to tackling the climate crisis with their shareholder voting power at Big Oil.

“Amundi, Allianz, and UBS use their voting power to mitigate the climate crisis.

British fossil fuel giants report
Amundi, UBS, and Allianz were praised for voting in favour of a resolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Most of their peers enable oil majors to continue to cause climate breakdown by voting against climate resolutions.”

The other nine investors – eight US firms and British company Legal and General – were criticised for voting against or had a flip vote on the resolution.

Mr van Baal said: “Big Oil needs to change or Paris will fail. That’s a decision for shareholders.

“These asset managers vote with their long-term financial interests in mind. These investors are determined to reach Paris because they foresee they will be unable to make a reasonable return on capital if the climate crisis worsens.”

Mr van Baal said most of these large asset managers “stall climate action and enable Big Oil to continue to cause climate breakdown” by voting against the resolution.

“US and UK investors apparently believe they must choose between profits and climate, but this is a false dilemma construed by the oil and gas industry,” he said.

“The current windfall profits of oil and gas should be used to invest in new sustainable business models instead of more fossil fuels.”

PA has contacted Legal and General for comment.