Virgin Atlantic given green light for transatlantic flight using low-carbon fuel

By Press Association
Virgin Atlantic has been granted permission to operate the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic has been granted permission to operate the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (Saf).

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has approved the flight, which is due to take place from London Heathrow to New York JFK on November 28.

Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil.

It cuts carbon emissions by up to 70% compared with traditional jet fuel, but it is currently several times more expensive to produce.

Saf can currently be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

The CAA analysed various aspects of Virgin Atlantic’s planned flight before granting the operating permit, including undertaking ground testing with an engine running on 100% Saf.

CAA chief executive Rob Bishton said: “As the UK’s aviation regulator, it’s important that we safely enable the industry to embrace more sustainable practices and push the boundaries of what’s possible to create a greener aviation industry.

“This permit not only allows Virgin Atlantic and others to showcase their commitment to sustainability, but also serves as an example of how the industry is always exploring new technologies.

“Innovation and sustainability are vital areas of work, but they must go hand in hand with safety.

“This is a reminder that together we can drive change, reduce emissions and make the skies greener for generations to come.”