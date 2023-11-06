Boohoo breaks promises over treatment of suppliers – BBC Panorama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boohoo breaks promises over treatment of suppliers – BBC Panorama

By Press Association
Boohoo has allegedly broken promises over its treatment of suppliers, according to a Panorama investigation (Boohoo/PA)
Boohoo has broken promises to make its clothes fairly and allegedly pressured suppliers to drive prices down, according to reports.

An investigation by BBC Panorama said an undercover reporter working for the business found employees pressuring suppliers to reduce prices even after deals had been agreed.

It comes around three years after the company overhauled its ethical practices after a supply chain scandal.

This followed reports that workers at a Leicester factory making garments for the retailer earned less than minimum wage and worked in unsafe conditions.

As part of its shake-up, Boohoo undertook an independent review, with Alison Levitt KC then describing allegations as “substantially true”.

Boohoo launched its agenda for change programme and commitments after the review.

Shops stock
The company overhauled its ethical practices after a supply chain scandal three years ago (Ian West/PA)

However, Panorama said its undercover reporter was told to process a 5% reduction on more than 400 orders that had already been agreed, saving the company thousands of pounds.

A Boohoo group spokesman said: “Boohoo has not shied away from dealing with the problems of the past and we have invested significant time, effort and resource into driving positive change across every aspect of our business and supply chain.

“We have made a number of improvements, including strengthening the ethical and compliance obligations on those wishing to supply Boohoo, regularly publishing our full list of approved global manufacturers, responsibly exiting from relationships with suppliers where standards are found to have fallen short, supplementing audit processes with regular unannounced checks and more.

“The action we’ve taken has already delivered significant change and we will continue to deliver on the commitments we’ve made.”

Shares in the company dipped in early trading on Monday as a result.