Primark drives strong sales at AB Foods as shoppers shrug off price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Primark drives strong sales at AB Foods as shoppers shrug off price hikes

By Press Association
Primark’s owner has said its sales and profits jumped over the past year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark’s owner has said its sales and profits jumped over the past year (Danny Lawson/PA)

The parent firm of Primark has revealed a jump in profits and sales as shoppers continued to shop “enthusiastically” at the fashion chain despite price rises and budget pressures.

Associated British Foods which also runs large grocery, ingredients and agriculture operations, said the backdrop is still “challenging” for consumers but stressed that it has seen inflationary pressure ease over the past year.

It said company profits jumped by a quarter to £1.34 billion over the year to September 16, compared with a year earlier, as it was boosted by Primark.

AB Foods added that profit from the fashion retailer, which has 432 shops globally, is set to see profits rise further as it benefits from lower raw material and freight costs.

During the past year, Primark implemented “selective price increases” for shoppers after reporting a spike in costs to make products and operate shops.

Jars of Patak's curry sauce on a shelf in a supermarket
AB Foods also owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

On Tuesday, the group revealed that Primark sales surpassed expectations from last year as demand increased across its markets despite the increased pricing.

Primark sales grew by 15% to £9 billion for the year, with 11% growth in the UK.

It hailed the sales performance in the face of poor weather conditions over the final half of the year, which impacted high street footfall.

As a whole, AB Foods group revenue increased by 16% to £19.7 billion for the year, as it was also boosted by higher pricing in other areas.

Sales in its grocery business, which includes brands such as Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s, grew by 12% to £4.2 billion after passing higher costs on to consumers.

It said this division was buoyed by an improved performance in its Allied Bakeries business, which makes Kingsmill bread.

However, AB Foods said Ryvita continued to “underperform” over the year but has seen early positive results following a brand relaunch.

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, said: “At the outset of this financial year the group was facing very significant economic challenges caused in part by major geo-political events.

“Looking back on the year, it is clear to me that the group performed extremely well and is as a result now well positioned for the year ahead.”