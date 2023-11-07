Pizza Express pulls out of running to buy Wagamama owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pizza Express pulls out of running to buy Wagamama owner

By Press Association
Pizza Express’s owner has said it will not lay down an offer to buy Wagamama parent firm TRG (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pizza Express’s owner has pulled out of the takeover battle to buy Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG).

Wheel Topco, which owns the pizza chain, said last month that it was mulling over a potential offer for TRG.

However, on Tuesday, it told investors that it does not intend to make a firm offer “due to market conditions”.

The interest from Pizza Express’s parent firm came after bosses at TRG had already agreed to sell the business to US private equity giant Apollo.

Pizza Express restaurant closures
Pizza Express is owned by Wheel Topco, a group of bondholders which took over the company in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

Apollo agreed to buy the business, which also runs the Brunning and Price pub group, for £701 million.

As part of that deal, Apollo would pay 65p per share, about one third higher than where the company’s shares were trading the day before the offer was made.

TRG runs about 380 hospitality sites across the country.

It recently agreed to give away its 75 Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito restaurants to Big Table Group for the nominal sum of £1 each.

To sweeten the deal, TRG also said it would pay Big Table Group £7.5 million.

Shares in TRG dropped by around 3% in early trading as a result.