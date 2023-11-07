Metro Bank insists customer deposits stable following recent fundraise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Metro Bank insists customer deposits stable following recent fundraise

By Press Association
Embattled high street lender Metro Bank moved to reassure investors that it has stemmed an exodus of customer deposits (Mike Egerton/PA)
Embattled high street lender Metro Bank moved to reassure investors that it has stemmed an exodus of customer deposits (Mike Egerton/PA)

Embattled high street lender Metro Bank moved to reassure investors that it has stemmed an exodus of customer deposits seen in the lead-up to its recent emergency fundraise.

The group said it had suffered a spike in deposit outflows ahead of its move to secure a major refinancing package amid worries over its financial strength.

But it said daily deposit flows have now “returned to more normal ranges” following the capital and financing announcement last month.

Metro Bank agreed a deal with shareholders for a £325 million capital raise and £600 million in debt refinancing after weekend crunch talks in early October, which saw Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal seize a controlling 53% stake in the bank.

The plan involved investors pumping in an extra £150 million, in return for taking over a majority of its shares.

Investors who hold Metro’s bonds will also be lending it a further £175 million as part of the capital raise element of the funding package.

In its latest update, Metro Bank confirmed it made a modest profit after tax in the third quarter, which ended before the latest fundraise was unveiled.

But it revealed tough trading for the group, with loans down 2% year-on-year at £12.5 billion and deposits falling 5% to £15.6 billion, before the outflows seen in the days leading up to the fundraise.

Compared with the first half, it said deposits edged up 1% and loans remained stable.

“Lending reflects continued controlled asset origination and as such capital resources were broadly flat relative to 30 June levels,” it said.

Mr Gilinski Bacal had previously owned about 9% of the bank through Spaldy Investments, but
scooped up another big chunk of the shares for £102 million as part of last month’s funding deal.

It came after Metro Bank saw its shares hit new record lows amid worries over its balance sheet and after years of trading woes at the lender, which was set up in 2010 as a challenger to the regular banks.

In 2019, it took a hit when the bank was forced to go to shareholders to raise £350 million after it discovered a miscalculation on its books.

And recently, its troubles were compounded when regulators refused to approve a request from the bank to lower the capital requirements attached to its mortgage business.

Metro Bank has 76 branches and about 2.7 million customers.