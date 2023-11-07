Accounting giant PwC to cut up to 600 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Accounting giant PwC to cut up to 600 jobs

By Press Association
PwC employs thousands of people in the UK. (Philip Toscano/PA)
PwC employs thousands of people in the UK. (Philip Toscano/PA)

Accounting giant PwC will cut around 600 jobs in the UK as staff have been reluctant to leave on their own, according to a report.

The company confirmed that it planned to make “voluntary severance offers” to some of its staff as attrition numbers were lower than usual.

PwC did not mention any job numbers, but the Financial Times reported that it is targeting around 500-600 cuts.

PwC offices
PwC offices on Villers Street in London. (Philip Toscano/PA)

The business will try to find volunteers for the redundancy programme, but could be forced into compulsory redundancies if not enough people come forward.

PwC said: “In light of lower than normal attrition rates and subdued growth in parts of the business, we are making targeted voluntary severance offers to some of our people.

“Decisions about jobs are never taken lightly – this is about flexing our business to demand. There are still areas of good growth and recruitment.”

It comes after significant redundancies at rivals of PwC. Fellow Big Four members Deloitte, EY and KPMG are all cutting hundreds of jobs.

The FT reported, citing sources, that among this uncertainty, the percentage of PwC’s staff leaving each year has fallen from around 15% to 10% in recent months.

The up to 600 planned redundancies would lead to fewer staff members leaving than normally would under its old attrition rate.

PwC UK chair Kevin Ellis told the FT that the alternative to the cuts would be delaying or cancelling job offers that the business had made to graduates or school-leavers.

By instead looking for redundancies elsewhere it can continue to offer these opportunities to people in the early stages of their careers.